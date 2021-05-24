Jr NTR Receives Special Gift From Chiranjeevi On His Birthday!

Megastar Chiranjeevi is a man with a heart of gold. He always loves and shower his blessings on our beloved Telugu stars. Last week, it was Jr NTR’s birthday on May 20, he couldn’t celebrate as he was in isolation after being infected with COVID.

But, Jr NTR has received a special gift from Chiranjeevi. Are you wondering, what Chiranjeevi has gifted the Aravind Sametha actor? According to our trusted sources, Chiranjeevi sent homemade mutton biryani as gift to Jr NTR as a birthday feast.

Meanwhile, Megastar Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan and Jr NTR are working together for the movie ‘RRR’. The entire nation has been waiting for the film to release in theatres. If there wasn’t a second wave, RRR would have released on October 13, 2021.

It is being said that the makers are planning to push the film for next year, as they want a proper theatrical release. The film is directed by Rajamouli and it has an ensemble cast including, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan, Shriya, Alison, and a few will appear in important roles. On the other hand, Chiranjeevi will next be seen in Acharya, under the direction of Koratala Siva.