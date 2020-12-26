Jr NTR's Ramaraju For Bheem: Fastest Telugu Teaser To Reach 36 Million View

Everyone is eagerly waiting for the release of the grand celluloid, RRR. For the first time, Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be seen together in the movie. Any news related to the movie creates a record and fans go gaga over it. A few days ago, the makers of the movie have released the teaser, Ramaraju for Bheem and it garnered a unique record. It became the fastest Telugu teaser to reach 36 million views. Fans are celebrating this and the hashtag #KomaramBheemNTR is trending on Twitter. Once again, just give a look at the video here.

See how fans are tweeting after Ramaraju for Bheem has got 36 Million views.

36M views cometed on #RamarajuForBheem teaser Make it most viewed teaser of TFI ASAP#KomaramBheemNTR @tarak9999 pic.twitter.com/iFYV4SFtQq — Vijayawada NTR FC (@NTRFCVijayawada) December 26, 2020

Fastest Telugu Teaser To Reach 36 Million Views💥 On The Way To Become The Most Watched Telugu Teaser Ever 💪 36Million views & 652k comments 🔥#RamarajuForBheem @tarak9999 #KomaramBheemNTR 🌊🤝🏻🔥 pic.twitter.com/kuQAemik7t — TarakFanGirls 💖 (@tarakFanGirls) December 26, 2020