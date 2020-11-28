Jr NTR-Ram Charan's RRR First Day Collection Prediction Will Leave You All In Shock

Director SS Rajamouli has acclaimed fame across the globe with the Baahubali series. It has been more than five years since Baahubali – The Beginning was released but the talk and hype around it simply refuses to die down even now, especially among Prabhas fans. Rajamouli’s admirers are eagerly waiting with bated breath for his next project ‘RRR’. Here is big news for you all. The filmmaker Tammareddy Bharadwaja predicts Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ movie collections.

He predicts that Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ could be the first Telugu film to cross 500 cr on opening weekend and there is a chance to surpass Baahubali-The Conclusion collections. If you may recall, Prabhas starred ‘Baahubali 2’ collected Rs 400 plus cr in its first weekend at the worldwide box office. Do you know the estimated collections of ‘RRR’ on the first day? He said that the film is will earn Rs 200 cr on opening day and will manage to collect Rs 500 cr in three to four days. It’s too early about movie collections as the filmmakers are yet to wrap up the shoot. The film is slated for release by mid of next year.

The film is based on two legendary tribal freedom fighters Alluri Seethama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film has a stellar cast with the likes of Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles. The film is being produced by DVV Danayya under the banner DVV Entertainments and it is being made on a budget of Rs 400 Crores. Like in any Rajamouli films, the music will be composed by MM Keeravani. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.