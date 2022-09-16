Jr NTR, Ram Charan Will Soon Fly To Japan: Deets Inside

Young actor Jr NTR and Ram Charan are not only best friends, but also popular stars in Tollywood. They were last seen together in RRR. The film was directed by SS Rajamouli and was critically acclaimed at the box office.

RRR did extremely well in domestic as well as international markets. Now, we hear that RRR is gearing up for theatrical release in Japan. RRR is expected to release in Japan by mid-October. According to latest reports, Jr NTR and Ram Charan will soon jet off to Japan to promote the film.

They are going to stay in Japan till the theatrical screening of RRR. Rajamouli is said to have asked Jr NTR and Charan to keep their dates free as they have to travel to Japan as part of the film promotions. RRR promotions will surely boost careers of Tarak and Charan.

Charan and Tarak's promotions of RRR could also help their next films, as the international audience get familiar with them and horizons would open up for the two Tollywood stars.

Rajamouli is yet to announce the official release date of the film.