Jr NTR, Ram Charan Fans Share Memes, Funny One Liners Over RRR Release Delay

Director SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie RRR is one of the most anticipated films of the year. If everything went as planned, Rajamouli's RRR which features Jr NTR and Ram Charan should have got a grand theatrical release in theatres today. Sadly, the film got postponed due to a spike in cases of COVID-19. Jr NTR, Ram Charan fans are sharing funny memes on social media.

Have a look:

#RRR will have the same hype whenever it hits the screen 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/S3G3ywkVsG — Fukkard (@Fukkard) January 7, 2022

#RRR fans show Urvashi lo set ayedhi today ,all thanx to omicron 🤦 pic.twitter.com/w9Ge2Xf5xc — Cikala Uday RRReddy (@uday2121221) January 7, 2022

RRR is produced by Danayya under D.V.V Entertainments. The makers of the movie are yet to announce a new release date of the film.