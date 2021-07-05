Jr NTR, Rajamouli Will Soon Fly To Ukraine

Young tiger Jr NTR’s RRR is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Recently, Rajamouli officially announced that the talkie portions of the film had been wrapped up and that only two songs in the film wree left to be shot.

In a latest information from our sources, the RRR team is all set to can a duet song between Jr NTR and Olivia Morris. Rajamouli is planning to shoot the duet song in exotic locales, it is learnt. Rajamouli, RRR, and the film unit will soon jet off to Ukraine to wrap up the song. This news is yet to be confirmed by RRR makers.

The film boasts of a stellar cast including the likes of Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and a few others who will appear in prominent roles. RRR is produced by DVV Danayya on an extravagant budget of Rs 300 crores.