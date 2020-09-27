SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR have always shelled out friendship goals to their legion of fans. They are the most talented stars in the entertainment industry. There’s no doubt that September 27th is one of the most unforgettable days in their careers. Do you know why? Rajamouli released his first film ‘Student No.1’ on this day and it is also the first hit of Jr NTR. This movie is the turning point in their careers. His fans are trending hashtag #19YearsForStudentNo1 on all social media platforms.

During the time of its release, the film created records at the box office. Going into details, Student No.1 had completed 50 days in 75 film theatres and ruled the giant screen for 100 days in 42 theatres in 2001, which is incredible. The film was made on a budget of Rs 1.85 crore and went on earn Rs 12.4 crore.

Jr NTR played the role of a law college student and the film became a blockbuster hit in 2001. MM Keeravani’s music was the highlight in this directorial debut of SS Rajamouli.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR has reunited with Rajamouli for the most anticipated film ‘RRR’. Jr NTR is all set to play a Komaram Bheem role in the film. It will mark Jr NTR’s first pan Indian film which is going to be released in multiple languages. As things get normal, some filmmakers have started shooting for their films.

Rajamouli will also soon resume the shoot of 'RRR' and Jr NTR is believed to have started working rigorously for his role in the film. He is going to be sharing screen space with Hollywood actress Oliva Morris and it will be another reason why we all must watch ‘RRR’. The film is slated to release by end of 2021. Watch this space for more updates.