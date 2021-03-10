Jr NTR, Prabhas To Come Together For This Movie!

Tollywood Young tiger Jr NTR and Rebel star Prabhas are not just popular stars in the entertainment industry but also highest-paid actors in TFI. Who wouldn't love to see them together? If you are thinking that the duo is joining hands for a movie. Then, you are mistaken. Industry sources tell us that Jr NTR and Prabhas will be the chief guests at Sandalwood Rocking Star Yash starrer 'KGF:Chapter 2' Telugu pre-release event. As you all must be aware, Prashanth Neel is the director of KGF-2 and he is also working with Prabhas for Salaar. After Salaar, Prashanth Neel's next film seems to be with Jr NTR. As the director shares a good rapport with Tollywood stars Prabhas and Jr NTR, there are strong rumours that Neel may be planning something big.

It is being said that Prashanth Neel is believed to have asked Prabhas and Jr NTR to grace KGF-2 pre-release event. Who can even reject Prashanth Neel's proposal given that he's one of the most sought-after filmmakers in Sandalwood and Tollywood?

It remains to be seen whether Prashanth Neel has really approached them or not. However, a formal announcement regarding the news is expected out to be soon.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is waiting for the release of Radhe Shyam where he will be essaying the role of a fortune teller. The film is slated for release on July 30.

On the other hand, Jr NTR is busy shooting for his forthcoming flick 'RRR' under the direction of SS Rajamouli. Apart from RRR, Jr NTR has a bunch of films in his kitty which are in different stages of production. Apart from movies, Jr NTR will soon be returning to the small screen with Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu and he will be hosting season-5. The show will air on Gemini TV and the makers are yet to announce launch date of the show. Keep watching this space for all the updates.