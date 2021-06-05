Jr NTR to Pick From Koratala Title Suggestions for NTR30

Young tiger Jr NTR and Koratala Siva are busy in finalizing the film title of their upcoming flick.#NTR30 is the working title. Sources say that Koratala Siva has given a few title suggestions to Jr NTR, and we hear that the latter is happy with three to four titles.

Jr NTR and Koratala Siva will soon meet to finalize one title for the film. They are looking forward to announcing the title of the film in a couple of weeks from now.

On the professional front, Koratala Siva’s Acharya is scheduled to release later this year. Meanwhile, Jr NTR recently recovered from COVID-19 and resting at home. He is expected to resume the shoot of RRR in the month of July.

The makers are left with the shooting of two to three songs in the film, it is learnt. RRR is directed by Rajamouli and produced by Danayya.