Bigg Boss Telugu season four is doing absolutely well. The housemates in the house are playing their game to win the title. In the recent episodes, one could see contestants fighting and also involved in heated discussions. Lasya, Divi, Sohail, Abhijeet, and Akhil are getting into ugly fights during the tasks. The verbal spat between Akhil and Abhijeet is the topic of discussion on social media and we think it won’t die down anytime soon.

As Bigg Boss Telugu 4 enters the fifth week, there seems to be a few changes in the show. Akkineni Nagarjuna the host of the show is likely to go on leave for 20 days due to work commitments. Grapevine suggests that Show organizers are looking forward to another established star to fill in Nagarjuna’s place.

If we ask, our show lovers, whom do they want to see in Nagarjuna's place? Most of the folks are voting for Jr NTR and Ramya Krishna.

If you may recall, it was Jr NTR who hosted the first season of Bigg Boss Telugu and it turned out as a super hit on the small screen. Show lovers would love to see him back on TV screens but Jr NTR may not be hosting the show for two weeks.

It is all known knowledge that Jr NTR resumed the shoot of the much-awaited ‘RRR’ after a long gap of six months. Rajamouli promised the fans and audience that Tarak's 'Komaram Bheem' teaser will be out on October 22nd. It is crystal clear that Jr NTR can’t take any break until he completes the shoot. It won't be possible for Tarak to host the show. This piece of news will really disappoint his fans. But don't worry my dear readers, something special is going to come on October 22nd. Can't wait for the new teaser from RRR.

Murmurs are doing rounds that Ramya Krishna could fill in Nagarjuna’s place. In the previous season, When Nagarjuna flew to Spain to celebrate his 60th birthday, Ramya Krishna hosted the show. She won accolades from several quarters for her hosting skills. In one word, she nailed it. Post the show, fans and show buffs have asked the makers to get her on board for the entire season. Speculations are doing the rounds that there are high chances for Ramya Krishna to act as the new host for Bigg Boss Telugu for a few episodes.

As we have already said, Nagarjuna will be going on leave for a couple of days due to work commitments. If reports are to be believed, Nagarjuna would be leaving for another country after this weekend episode to shoot for ‘Wild Dog’ film. Bigg Boss show organizers are believed to be planning to arrange a special charter flight for him, as they don’t want to replace anyone in Nagarjuna’s place. An official confirmation regarding the news is awaited at the moment. Watch this space for more updates.