Jr NTR Man of the Masses Trending on Social Media On Tarak Birthday

Tollywood Young Tiger Jr NTR is celebrating his 38th birthday today. Jr NTR has a huge fan following around the globe. On this special day, Jr NTR is receiving many wishes from his die-heart fans and celebrity friends on social media. The most popular hashtags on Twitter today are #HappyBirthdayNTR, #NTR31, and #KomaramBheem. The RRR team has also released a special poster on the occasion of NTR's birthday. Earlier, NTR had urged his fans to not celebrate his birthday and asked to call off all the parties due to the COVID situation in the state.

Wishing @tarak9999 a very Happy Birthday. God bless you with good health and a long life. #HBDNTR @RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/8ttqCx3XZx — S. Rajiv Krishna (@RajivKrishnaS) May 20, 2021