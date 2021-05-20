Jr NTR Man of the Masses Trending on Social Media On Tarak Birthday
Tollywood Young Tiger Jr NTR is celebrating his 38th birthday today. Jr NTR has a huge fan following around the globe. On this special day, Jr NTR is receiving many wishes from his die-heart fans and celebrity friends on social media. The most popular hashtags on Twitter today are #HappyBirthdayNTR, #NTR31, and #KomaramBheem. The RRR team has also released a special poster on the occasion of NTR's birthday. Earlier, NTR had urged his fans to not celebrate his birthday and asked to call off all the parties due to the COVID situation in the state.
Happiest Birthday to the most dynamic, Young Tiger @tarak9999 🥰🔥 Have a great year ahead ☺💚#HBDNTR #HappyBirthdayNTR #HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/YL5aca8TLG
— Moulika (@thisismoulikaa) May 20, 2021
NTR 31: Jr NTR's next with 'Salaar' director Prashanth Neel announced on his birthday. Details here....#ntr #JrNTR #ntr31 #happybirthdayNTR #NTRnextmovie #PrashanthNeel #directorprashanthneel #HBDNTR #tarak9999 #ntrnextmovie #TollywoodNews #tollywoodhttps://t.co/XI290VVTPb
— Telugu Times Now (@Telugu_TimesNow) May 20, 2021
https://t.co/EysuLHWjow#KomaramBheemNTR #HappyBirthdayNTR #ManOfMassesNTR #NTR30 #NTR #NTRKoratalaSiva2 #RRRMovie #tarak9999 #KomaramBheem #HBDNTR #NTRBirthday pic.twitter.com/drjGNGTnfi
— TheKillBillPandeyShow (@TheKillBillPan1) May 20, 2021
Wishing @tarak9999 a very Happy Birthday. God bless you with good health and a long life. #HBDNTR @RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/8ttqCx3XZx
— S. Rajiv Krishna (@RajivKrishnaS) May 20, 2021
We all are surely die hard fans of @tarak9999's action and dance. How many of you love his comic timing? Enjoy this super comedy scene of NTR from his comedy-drama #Adhurs.
- https://t.co/maGgu30dfG#HappyBirthdayNTR #HBDNTR pic.twitter.com/iLXf3pjzPx
— Aditya Music (@adityamusic) May 20, 2021