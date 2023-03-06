Jr NTR Jets Off To USA For Oscar Awards

Young tiger Jr NTR was spotted at RGIA airport as he is heading to the USA to attend the 95th academy awards. Jr NTR is on its way to attend the Oscard awards of 2023.The film has managed a nomination in the Best Song category.

The 95th Academy Awards will be presented on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

RRR is directed by Rajamouli. Jr NTR and Ram Charan are seen in the lead roles along with Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

RRR went on to become a blockbuster hit at the box office. RRR is a fictional tale of two Indian revolutionaries, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju.