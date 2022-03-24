Jr NTR Invites Mahesh Babu to Watch RRR With Family at AMB Cinemas?

Young tiger Jr NTR and Superstar Mahesh Babu are popular stars in Tollywood. They have been into the cinema industry for more than two decades, they also share a good rapport with each other. Jr NTR and Mahesh Babu enjoy a massive fan following.

It's a dream of thier fans to see them sharing screen space in a film.Jr NTR is awaiting the release of RRR which is set to hit theatres this Friday. Highly placed sources suggest that Jr NTR has booked a private screening of RRR today at 9PM in AMB Cinemas.

Jr NTR industry colleagues and relatives will be watching the film in 52 recliner screens. This will be the first show across the globe. Superstar Mahesh Babu who is the owner of AMB mall and a good friend of NTR is expected to attend the special show of RRR.

Jr NTR has pinned huge hopes on RRR and it now remains to be seen how the film is going to fare at the box office. Will Jr NTR's RRR, directed by Rajamouli, create the magic of Baahubali or not is yet to be seen.

