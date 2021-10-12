Jr NTR Heartfelt Message For Mahesh Koneru

Young tiger Jr NTR always stays away from controversies. He is one of the most sought-after actors in Tollywood. But maintains a low profile on social media except during movie promotions.

Jr NTR's personal PRO Mahesh Koneru passed away due this morning due to cardiac arrest at Vizag. News of Mahesh Koneru's sudden death has shattered Jr NTR and the film fraternity. Jr NTR took to his Twitter handle and paid his tributes to Mahesh Koneru. He wrote a heartfelt message on Twitter... "With the heaviest of heart and in utter disbelief, I am letting you all know that my dearest friend @SMKoneru is no more. I am shell shocked and utterly speechless.My sincerest condolences to his family and his near and dear. Check out the tweet:

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is awaiting the release of RRR, which is slated to hit theatres on January 7, 2021. The film is directed by Rajamouli and produced by Danayya. It also features Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Shriya, Ajay Devgn, and a few others in prominent roles.