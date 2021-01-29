Jr NTR Greets His RRR Heroine Olivia Morris On Birthday

Director SS Rajamouli's RRR is one of the highly-anticipated films of 2021. The film teaser and posters were loved by one and all. The film has been making the news for all good reasons. Olivia Morris has been roped to play the female lead opposite Jr NTR in 'RRR'. For the first time, they both are sharing the screen together in 'RRR' and they are fresh pair on the silver screen for Telugu audience.

Olivia Morris turned a year older today. She must be celebrating her birthday with her family members, friends and loved ones. The makers of the movie has surprised the audience and Olivia Moriss by unleashing the first look poster of her from 'RRR'. Olivia Morris's first look poster of 'RRR' has gone viral on all social media platforms. Young tiger Jr NTR conveyed his birthday greetings to Olivia Morris via Twitter. Take a look a the tweet:



Ram Charan and Jr.NTR are playing two legendary freedom fighters—Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem in RRR. Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and Alison will make their Telugu debut with 'RRR'. The film is being made on a budget of Rs 350 cr and it is produced by Danayya under DVV Entertainments. Keep watching this space for more updates.