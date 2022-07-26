Jr NTR To Grace Kalyan Ram's Bimbisara Pre-Release Event, Check Date Time and Venue

Young tiger Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram always set sibling goals to the audience. They always keep a low profile and stay away from controversies.

It is a dream of Nandamuri fans to see Tarak and Kalyan Ram together in a multistarrer film. We don't have any clue if it will be poissble to see Tarak and Kalyan Ram in one frame.

However, If you are waiting to see them together, then, we have some interesting news. Kalyan Ram's upcoming film Bimbisara is all set for a grand theatrical release on August 5, 2022. Now, the makers are gearing up for the pre-release event of Bimbisara.

The latest we hear is that Jr NTR is all set to grace Bimbisara pre-release event which is going to be held on July 29 at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad.

Expectations are riding high on the project as the film's trailer has received a thumping response from all quarters. Bimbisara is written and directed by Mallidi Vashist.

The film is bankrolled under the banners N. T. R. Arts. The film has a stellar cast including Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon and Warina Hussain.