Jr NTR To Grace Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 Grand Finale?

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu is nearing to its completion. The latest buzz on social media suggests that Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 grand finale is likely to be held on December 20. The makers of the show will introduce a new twist in the show in the last week to grab the audience attention towards the show. The makers are planning to have a grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 as a memorable event for both the audience and the contestants. As everyone is eagerly waiting for the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

According to the reliable sources, The show makers are of the show are planning a special guest for the special event. If sources are to believed, Young tiger Jr NTR is likely to grace the show as a chief guest on its grand finale and will announce the winner of this season. If this news turns into reality, All Jr NTR fans will be pretty excited to see him on the small screen. Although an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited at the moment.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR was last seen in Aravind Sametha which was released in 2018. It’s been more than two years Jr NTR is away from the silver screen. He will soon be appearing in ‘RRR’ which is being directed by Rajamouli. Jr NTR starring ‘RRR’ is likely to get the big screens by end of 2021. Watch this space for more updates.

