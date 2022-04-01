Jr NTR Going to Bollywood?

Tollywood Young Tiger Jr NTR is on cloud nine as his recent outing, RRR has earned great reviews from all quarters. The film is doing unstoppable business at the worldwide box office.

Recently, Jr NTR made his Bollywood debut with RRR. Post RRR release, Jr NTR is said to have been flooded with movie offers in Hindi. Rumors are doing the rounds that Jr NTR is likely to shift his focus to Bollywood.

If reports are to be trusted, Jr NTR has hiked his remuneration after the massive success of RRR. He is said to be demanding Rs 55 cr per film, as per sources.

Back to Jr NTR's RRR, He was seen essaying the role of Telugu freedom fighter, Komaram Bheem in the film. Jr NTR earned a new fan following with his stellar performance in RRR, he fan following has been increased across the globe, thanks to RRR and his performance in the film.