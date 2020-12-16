Jr NTR Gets Paid More Than Bigg Boss Host

Young Tiger Jr NTR is one of the most talented actors in Tollywood. He has a huge fan following in different parts of the country. As you all might aware that Jr NTR is away from the silver screen for more than two years. No doubt, his fans are dying to see him on the silver screen. For all Jr NTR fans out there, this piece of news is for you. Jr NTR is all set to host another reality show for a second time on small screen.

Do you know, how much he is charging per episode? If reports are to be believed, Jr NTR is getting paid Rs 30 lakh per episode which the highest remuneration for any host in the history of Telugu television.So, totally he is going to make Rs 18 Cr for this entire show. The reality show is likely to be two months and the theme of the show is yet to know. An official confirmation regarding the news is awaited at the moment. According to the sources, Jr NTR got paid around 15 Cr for Bigg Boss Telugu season 1. Likewise, he is getting paid more than Bigg Boss for his new reality show which is set to go on air in the next two months.

RRR is a fictional story of two Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The film is produced by DVV Danayya and features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakhani, Ray Stevenson, Allison Doody and Olivia Morris. The film was set for January 2021 release but they could not release it due to COVID-19. The makers are yet to announce the new release date of the film.