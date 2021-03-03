JR NTR First Tollywood Star To Own Luxury Urus Lamborghini: Check Price

Hyderabad: Young Tiger Jr NTR is currently busy with back-to-back shootings works of RRR movie and also with the shooting of his new reality show Meelo Evaru koteeshwarudu which will be aired on Gemini TV soon.

As per our trusted source, Jr NTR is charging a whopping amount of Rs 30 lakh for each episode as remuneration for the Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu show, this show is reportedly to have 60 episodes. So, in total, Jr NTR is going to get Rs 18 crore.

Now the latest we hear is that Jr NTR has purchased a Lamborghini car worth Rs 5 crore with remuneration he earns from the Gemini TV show. Jr NTR has booked a Lamborghini Urus car from an imported car dealer in Hyderabad.

NTR, who is passionate about cars in the Tollywood industry, seems to be adding another car to his car collections. It is learned that NTR has booked a car worth Rs 5 crore. However, this car is not made in India but in Italy. This car will be coming to India exclusively from Italy for NTR.

According to Tollywood sources, NTR has bought Lamborghini ‘Urus’ car. The car is expected to arrive in India in a few days.

Meanwhile, NTR will make history as the first actor to book this car in the South Indian film industry. As far as the specifics of this car are concerned, this car with a twin-turbo V8 engine produces 650 CV. The car is unique in that it can reach a top speed of 62 KMPH in just 3.6 seconds.

As for the entire film career, Jr. is currently starring in the upcoming film ‘RRR’ directed by Rajamouli. It features NTR and Ram Charan while Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody will be seen in supporting roles. After the completion of this film, KGF director Prashant Neil will make a film under his direction.