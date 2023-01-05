Jr NTR Is The First Indian Actor To Feature In Variety: Deets Inside

Young Tiger Jr NTR is the first Indian actor to feature in Variety's Top 10 best actor predictions for Oscars.

Jr NTR has gone global with the movie RRR. He essayed the role of Komaram Bheem in it, and earned appreciation and accolades from critics and fans.

The film went on to collect Rs 1,000 cr plus at the box office. Now, the same film is creating wonders on foreign countries. RRR was directed by Rajamouli and produced by Danayaa under D.V.V Entertainment.

Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgan, Shriya Saran are also part of the blockbuster film.