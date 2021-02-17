Jr NTR Chief Guest At Cyberabad Traffic Police Conference 2021 To Promote Road Safety

Tollywood hero Jr NTR has been invited as the guest of honour for 2021 Cyberabad Traffic Police Annual Conference. The main aim of this programme is to create awareness on the road safety. Sri Sandeep Shandilya IPS is the chief guest. The programme started at 10:00 AM at Sandhya Convention, Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

On the professional front, Jr NTR is busy with the shooting of his upcoming movie, RRR. SS Rajamouli is the director of the film and it is being made on a huge budget. Expectations are very high on the film. For the first time, Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be seen together in the flick.

A few days ago, Cyberabad Police have invited Tollywood hero Ram Charan Tej as the chief guest for the closing ceremony of 3rd Annual Sports and Games Meet which took place in Police Parade Ground, Cyberabad Comissioner Office, Gachibowli, Cyberabad. Upasana Kamineni and Sri Nagapuri Ramesh (National Coach (Athletics) and Dronacharya Awardee)attended as guests of honours.