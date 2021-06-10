Jr NTR, Charan and Bunny Ruling Sandalwood: Deets Inside

Looks like our beloved Telugu stars Young tiger Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun are taking the control of Sandalwood. It is known that all our Telugu films will be dubbed into Kannada and earn positive response from the audience. A huge chunk of Kannda population have become fans of Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. Guess what? Fans of Jr NTR, Charan and Allu Arjun are fighting for top place for their icons in Karnataka. On the other hand, Sandalwood fans are having a good laugh over the fan war.

Tollywood fans are declaring their favourite actors as king of Karnataka. Actually, it isn't wrong fighting for their actors, as they are showcasing their unconditional love towards them. However, they have their own place in Tollywood so it seems weird that fans want them to rule Sandalwood too by virtue of their dubbed movies.

What's surprising us is that there are top actors in Sandalwood like Yash, Puneeth Rajkumar, Sudeep and Darshan. So it came as a surprise to when fans are now projecting Tollywood stars Jr NTR, Charan and Bunny as King of Karnataka. This has led to a hotly debated topic on social media with Telugu and Kannada fans getting into a virtual war on Twitter.

However, the fact that Tollywood heroes have become popular in Karnataka is a matter of pride for us. Meanwhile, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun are busy with their respective projects. They also share a good rapport with each other.

