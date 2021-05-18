Jr NTR Call Sheet Will Be Busy Till 2024?

Young tiger Jr NTR is one of the finest actors in Tollywood. In fact, Jr NTR is an amazing dancer and can effortlessly groove to any song in a single take for his movies. It’s been two years Jr NTR was seen on the big screen due to COVID. He has been working on ‘RRR’ for the past two years. If things went as planned, then, RRR should have released in July this year.

The makers of RRR have also officially announced that the film will now be releasing on October 13, 2021. We are hearing reports that, RRR makers are likely to postpone the film to next year. RRR is being made on a lavish budget and they are waiting for perfect theatrical release, without any hurdles. Rajamouli must know the release date of ‘RRR’.

But, Jr NTR seems to have kept his calendar busy for the next two to three years. He has a bunch of films in his kitty with Several filmmakers. After the release of ‘RRR’, Jr NTR will join hands with Koratala Siva for a new film. On the other hand, Jr NTR is also planning to work in Pan India film with Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. We don’t know, when Jr NTR will finish movies with Koratala Siva and Prashanth Neel, because two other Tollywood directors Anil Ravipudi and Buchi Babu Sana of Uppena fame are also waiting for Jr NTR's dates, as the actor seem to have given a nod to their scripts. Isn’t it a big list of movies for Jr NTR? It remains to be seen when Jr NTR's call sheet is going to be free!

Back to Jr NTR's RRR, it is produced by Danayya under DVV Entertainments. It has an ensemble cast including Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Alison and a few will appear in key roles. It is worth mentioning here that, Rajamouli and RRR makers are likely to release a new poster of Jr NTR from 'RRR' on 20th of this month, as a birthday treat to NTR fans. We just Can't wait to see it.