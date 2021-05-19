Jr NTR Birthday Request To His Fans

Young tiger Jr NTR is yet recover from COVID-19 infection and waiting for the test to turn negative. It’s a known fact that Jr NTR has an unfathomable fan following in different parts of the country.

Jr NTR fans are prepping for his birthday celebrations, which is coming up. Tomorrow, it’s our beloved actor Jr NTR’s birthday. The actor has requested his fans not to do any kind of celebrations in his name and urged everyone to stay at home. He says that would be the greatest gift to him from his fans. Here’s the tweet posted by Jr NTR:



A humble appeal 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/vzEtODgtEf — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 19, 2021

On the career front, Jr NTR will next be seen in ‘RRR’, which is being helmed by Rajamouli. It is for the first time, Tarak is going to share screen space with his dearest friend Ram Charan. Tarak will be essaying the role of Komaram Bheem, while Ram Charan will play Alluri Seethamaraju, both Telugu freedom fighters. The film is produced by DVV Danayya and music has been composed by MM Keeravani. The film is slated for release on October 13, 2021.

Rumors are doing the rounds that the makers could postpone the film release to next year because of the delay caused by the pandemic. If things were normal, they could have released the film on the promised date. We have to wait to know when Jr NTR’s RRR is going to release in theatres.