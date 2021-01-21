Jr NTR and Ram Charan Working Without Fee For Rajamouli's RRR: Find Out Why

There's no denying the fact that the entire nation have been waiting for to hear the release date of 'RRR'. Undoubtedly, it is one of the most anticipated films of the year. On top it all, it features Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles. It is for the first time they are sharing screen space together in 'RRR'.It is being directed by Rajamouli and the film has created much hype around the film. There's no need for Rajamouli to do movie promotions for 'RRR' because the film has been in the news since it went on floors. The film is being made on a lavish budget of Rs 300 cr. Did you know this? Ram Charan and Jr NTR both are working without taking any remuneration for 'RRR'.

Yes, what you read is right. Trade pundits predict that the film would be earning more than Rs 300 cr by end of its theatrical run. The makers of the movie will surely get their invested money within a week of its release. The film will surely fetch triple profits than invested money on it.

Industry sources tell us that Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Rajamouli are not taking any remuneration at this moment. They seem to have made a deal with the film producer to pay their remuneration in share from film profits. We don't know how much Jr NTR and Ram Charan will get from movie profits but it will be the highest remuneration in their careers.

'RRR' is bankrolled by Danayya under DVV Entertainments. It has an ensemble cast which includes Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan, Olivia Morris and a few.