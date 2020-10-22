Jr NTR’s RRR Teaser Beats Records Of Prabhas, Mahesh, Pawan In Flat Seven Minutes  

Undoubtedly, Rajamouli's RRR is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film has been in the news ever since it went on floors. Director SS Rajamouli has released a new teaser from RRR. The special teaser introduces Komaram Bheem, played by Jr NTR.

The teaser of ‘RRR’ hits a new record on YouTube while surpassing other top heroes’ records like Pawan Kalyan, Prabhas and Mahesh Babu, just ten minutes after it was up. RRR is one of the most anticipated films of this year. Fans have been eagerly waiting for any kind of update on the ‘RRR’. And so came the teaser that swept all youtube records. Fans are the most enthusiastic to see that RRR’s teaser has gotten such a huge response on YouTube.

The teaser released at 11:30 on Thursday morning, and within seven minutes of it being out, 100k people liked the teaser. Power star Pawan Kalyan’s teaser of Agnathavasi got 100k likes in 30 minutes, Jr NTR’s teaser of Aravinda Sametha got 100k likes in 30 minutes, Mahesh Babu teaser of Bharat Ane Nenu got 100k in 35 minutes and Maharshi’s teaser got the same in 40 minutes. The latest RRR teaser beats all these records to become one of the most liked teasers in YouTube within the shortest span of time. If this trend continues in the same way, RRR is ready to set new records in the Indian Film industry. RRR is slated to release on August 15 of this year.

