Jr NTR’s RRR First Look Poster To Be Out On October 22nd

Director SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ is the much-awaited film of the year. All eyes are on Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ as it is coming right after ‘Baahubali’. The entire nation has been waiting for the film to open in theatres. The film was supposed to release this year but the makers couldn’t complete the shoot due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Recently, they have resumed the shoot of the movie and it is going in a full swing.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is one of the most highly anticipated films and finally, after a long wait, the makers are set to unveil Jr NTR's first look from the film on October 22.

Talking about RRR, it is a period action drama based on freedom fighters named Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. The film is being made on a budget of Rs 400 Cr. Recently, the makers have released the title poster, motion poster, and a glimpse of Ram Charan’s look from the film. The motion poster received a thunderous response from all the quarters. The film is slated to hit the theatres in 2021.