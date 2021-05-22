Journalist BA Raju Passes Away: Tollywood Celebrities Pay Tribute

May 22, 2021, 00:49 IST
- Sakshi Post

BA Raju, a senior PRO and journalist, who has been working in the Telugu film industry, passed away due to cardiac arrest. 

Shiva confirmed his father’s death through the tweet “With extreme sorrow & grief we would like to announce the untimely demise of our beloved father Shri B.A.Raju. He passed away due to sudden fluctuations of diabetes & cardiac arrest. May his Soul Rest In Peace. Dad Be A “Raju” Forever because You are a “SUPERHIT” in Our Hearts,” Shiva Kumar tweeted.

Several Tollywood actors took to social media to pay tribute to BA Raju The actors wrote that they were saddened to know about the sudden demise of him. 

