BA Raju, a senior PRO and journalist, who has been working in the Telugu film industry, passed away due to cardiac arrest.

Shiva confirmed his father’s death through the tweet “With extreme sorrow & grief we would like to announce the untimely demise of our beloved father Shri B.A.Raju. He passed away due to sudden fluctuations of diabetes & cardiac arrest. May his Soul Rest In Peace. Dad Be A “Raju” Forever because You are a “SUPERHIT” in Our Hearts,” Shiva Kumar tweeted.

Several Tollywood actors took to social media to pay tribute to BA Raju The actors wrote that they were saddened to know about the sudden demise of him.

Shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of an important member of our film fraternity...RIP BA Raju gaaru 🙏 — dev katta (@devakatta) May 21, 2021

Shocking to know B.A.Raju garu is no more..the most unexpected happened today....my deepest condolences to his family.....raju garu ...we shared an exclusive bonding....Rest in peace🙏 — MS Raju (@MSRajuOfficial) May 21, 2021