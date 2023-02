Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 contestants Jordar Sujatha and Rocking Rakesh got hitched after dating for a long time. Their wedding pictures are getting widely shared on social media.

Jordar Sujatha and Rocking Rakesh fell in love with each other on the sets of the Jabardasth show.

In the meantime, Rakesh last appeared in Dream Boy. The film was written and directed by Rajesh Kannaparthi. Rakesh will next be seen in the film Park.