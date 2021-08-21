Join the Club: Top Tollywood Directors to Raja Raja Chora Director Hasith Goli

Koratala Siva and Nag Ashwin are popular filmmakers in the film industry because they have delivered a couple of hits at the box office. By hearing the name of Koratala Siva or Nag Ashwin, the Telugu audience would say their hit films.

They are noted directors in Tollywood. There will be only a few directors who will be encouraging the aspiring directors.

Among them Koratala Siva, Nag Aswin, and Harish Shankar have appreciated the debutant director of Raja Raja Chora Hasith Goli. Koratala Siva, Nag Ashwin also congratulated the Raja Raja Chora whole team for the film as it became a visual treat for the audience.

All three top directors are welcoming the new director Hasith Goli to their club or list. Take a look at it:

Hearing great reports everywhere huge Congrats to entire team ,can’t wait to watch this one …. Hey @hasithgoli welcome to the club ; https://t.co/Sf4Xww9col — Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) August 19, 2021

Raja Raja Chora received rave reviews from all quarters. Sree Vishnu earned appreciation and accolades for his performance in Raja Raja Chora. He starred alongside Megha Akash in the film. Raja Raja Chora is co-produced by T G Viswa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal. It is worth mentioning here that Raja Raja Chora is the highest-rated film on BookMyShow.

The whole team of Raja Raja Chora are in an ecstatic mood. The film is going steady at the box office. In a non-covid world, the screen count of the film would have been upwards. Due to the pandemic, the film was able to release only in limited screens. Let's wait and watch how the film will fare in the coming days.