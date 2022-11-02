Jetty Is An Important Film With Several High Points: Actor Manyam Krishna

'Jetty', releasing this Friday (November 4th) in theatres, has got Manyam Krishna in a lead role. Paired up with Nandita Swetha, the budding actor is expecting a turnaround in his career after the release of 'Jetty'.

"Our film talks about the problems faced by fishermen and other social issues," Krishna says. The film, directed by Subramanyam Pichuka, is going to be released in 200 theatres in the Telugu States.

Krishna, who comes from the Chittoor district, has always been passionate about acting. "I was so consumed by the desire to act that I dropped out of graduation and moved to Hyderabad to try hard for film opportunities. I almost ran out of all my savings and was down. That's when I happened to receive a sane piece of advice from Kota Srinivas Rao garu. He asked me to first complete my studies. I went to pursue studies and then take up a career in IT," Krishna begins saying, adding that he is also related to the Galla Jayadev family.

"Training under an acting coach in Chennai helped me a lot," Krishna reveals, adding that he is inspired by Rana Daggubati and Naveen Chandra. Krishna wants to try out diverse roles, not just lead ones.

Krishna recently bagged a Tamil-language movie. "I have also penned a story that is about love and break-ups. I will do it as a movie after my Tamil debut," he says.