Jeevitha Rajasekhar to Compete for MAA President Post

Looks like Movie Artists’ Association elections are going to be tough this year. Prakash Raj and Manchu Vishnu are going to compete the Maa elections.

Now, according to reports, veteran actress Jeevitha Rajasekhar too has expressed her interest to run for the post of President of MAA.



Jeevitha is likely to announce her candidature for the president's post and she is holding talks with Tollywood bigwigs to support her. If all goes well, Jeevitha might be running for the post of president.

Stay tuned to Sakshipost for updates