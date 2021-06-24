Jaya Prada to Replace Ramya Krishna In Nagarjuna's Bangarraju?

Akkineni Nagarjuna's 'Bangarraju' is back in the news. The film was supposed to go on floors a long ago. But, it is getting delayed due to various reasons, one among them is the pandemic shutdown. It appears the makers of Bangarraju are busy finalising the cast and crew because veteran actor Jaya Prada, we hear, has been roped in to play a key role in the film.

We know that top South actress Ramya Krishna is also part of the film. Ramya Krishna will be a continuing the role she played in 'Soggade Chinni Nayana', as Bangaraju is a sequel to the film, which was released in 2018. There's no update about Jayaprada's role in the film.

Meanwhile, there is a lot of buzz on social media over Jayaprada's inclusion in Bangarraju cast. Some are even wondering if she will replace Ramya Krishna in the movie. Only the makers can answer this.

It is worth mentioning here that Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, Akhil and Samantha are also reportedly appearing in prominent roles. The principal shooting of the film will commence, shortly. More details about the film are awaited.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna was last seen in 'Wild Dog' and the film failed to live up to the audience expectations. The film was directed by Ashishor Solomon and produced by Matinee Entertainments.

