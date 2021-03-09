Jathi Ratnalu Will Have Brahmanandam's Extended Cameo:Director Anudeep

Director Anudeep's Jathi Ratnalu stars Naveen Polishetty, Faria Abdullah, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna in lead roles. The film is backed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame.

Anudeep, addressing a press conference, shared how has fulfilled his dream of becoming a director. He hails from Sangareddy of Medak District. During his schooling, Anudeep developed a passion to become a director. He made a few short films but none of them earned him any recognition.

After watching my short film, Nag Ashwin asked me to meet him. I met him and narrated the story. He was happy with the story and promised that he will produce it under the banner Swapna Cinema.

Nag Ashwin suggested that Naveen Polisheety will be the perfect star to play the role. We were wondering whether to feature Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna because they have been seen in many movies. It may seem a repetition to the audience but later we couldn't find any better stars than them. I felt happy that I made the right decision in choosing Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna as they fit the bill perfectly. The film is all about how three innocent people get jailed despite not commiting any mistake. Their mannerisms during the jail period will make everyone laugh. All I want was to do a good film. I'm a super-cool person and I'll never worry about hit or flop as long as I deliver content-driven film to the audience. Myself, Nag Ashwin and Samar developed Jathi Ratnalu story. The output of the movie came out really well. Every character in the film will have equal weightage and it will leave a huge impact on their careers. We had a lawyer character in the film and we needed a good comedian. Swapna suggested Brahmanandam's name. I felt a great artist having two to three dialogues in the movie will be unfair and insult. Then, Immediately, I developed a few scenes for Brahmanandam and his role will be for 20 mins. I made an extra effort for Brahmanandam's role because the audience will have huge respect and expectations from him. He concludes by saying, Nag Ashwin is an egoless person and we never had any differences on the sets as he is also a top director. He said that they both maintained healthy relationship and he is readied a few scripts in hand and he will make those films also under the same Swapna banner.

