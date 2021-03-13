Jathi Ratnalu US Box Office Collection: Naveen Polishetty's Festive Treat This Weekend

Naveen Polishetty is on cloud nine as his latest release Jathi Ratnalu is doing well at the ticket window across the globe. The film is running to jam-packed theatres.

According to reliable sources, Jathi Ratnalu Friday shows were housefull in many areas of Telugu states. The film has received positive response from the audience and fans alike. For any film to earn big numbers two things are a must, one is content and the other is word of mouth.

The strong positive word of mouth around Jathi Ratnalu is drawing audience to theatres in huge numbers and working in favour of the movie at the box office. Some movie buffs have stated on social media that 'Every dialogue in the film Jathi Ratnalu' is worth listening to as it's easily relatable. It appears the movie has a mass connect.

The latest news doing the rounds on social media is that Jathi Ratanlu is in the festive weekend mode for movie lovers, exhibitors and distributors. The film is faring well at the box office.

Talking about the collections, the film has managed to earn $77612 from the USA. The film is expected to touch half-million mark by Saturday night. Jathi Ratnalu Collections have crossed $300k at the USA box office. Here's the tweet for you: