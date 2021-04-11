Jathi Ratnalu Top Grossing Indian Movie of 2021 in USA Despite Vakeel Saab Release

Jathi Ratnalu written and directed by Anudeep and bankrolled by Nag Ashwin under Swapna Cinema. Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Faria Abdullah acted in the lead roles while Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam, and Naresh played prominent roles in the film.

Naveen Polishetty, Rahul Ramakrishna, Priyadarshi essayed the roles of Srikanth, Ravi, and Shekhar in the film. Jathi Ratnalu turned out as superhit and it has many rib-tickling scenes. Anudeep won the hearts of the folks with his film. Jathi Ratnalu is doing well in the USA despite the Vakeel Saab release. Now, Jathi Ratnalu one of the biggest hits in Tollywood is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

#JathiRatnalu will Remain as Top Grossing Indian Movie of 2021 in USA for some more time — Gautham Reddy (@Sama_Gautham_) April 11, 2021

Coming to Vakeel Saab, the movie has hit the theatres on 9th April 2021. The film has got a good response and everyone is loving it. Venu Sriram narrated the story in an intriguing manner. Pawan Kalyan acted as the lawyer in the film and he did exceptionally well. On the other hand, Ananya Nagalla, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, and Prakash Raj also lived in their roles.