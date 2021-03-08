Jathi Ratnalu Tickets Sold Out In Advanced Booking

Is there are anyone who hasn't heard about Naveen Polishetty's forthcoming flick 'Jathi Ratnalu'? The answer will be a big 'No'. The film is hitting the headlines for all the good reasons. Only two days left for the release of Naveen Polishetty's Jathi Ratnalu in theatres.

In two Telugu speaking states, the advance booking for the film is at its peak. The movie fever has not only gripped Hyderabad but in all regions across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh too. For the past few days, Jathi Ratnalu has become a hot property as the sale of tickets is adding to the pre-release trade. If sources are to be believed, Jathi Ranalu tickets are being sold like hot cakes in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. According to reliable sources, Jathi Ratnalu makers are selling each ticket for a normal price without hiking the price.

The buzz on social media doing the rounds is that Jathi Ratnalu first day collections will be massive and the makers are likely to make good profit with the opening day collections as the filmmakers have created much hype among fans and audience. Sources predict that the makers of the movie can fetch profits within first weekend collections due to advance booking. Going through songs, trailer and teasers of her upcoming flick Jathi Ratnalu, it looks like the film will live up to the audiences expectations.

The film is directed by Anudeep and produced by Nag Ashwin. The film boasts of a stellar cast of Faria Abdullah, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna will appear in key roles. It is set for a grand release on March 11.