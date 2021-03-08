Jathi Ratnalu Theatrical Rights Price Will Leave You All Stunned

Jathi Ratnalu has become the talk of the town ever since its trailer released. The venture will hit the screens this Friday and we are damn sure the film will shatter the records of many biggies at the ticket windows. The film is directed by Anudeep and produced by Nag Ashwini of Mahanati. Talking about the cast, the film features Naveen Polishetty, Faria Abdullah, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna will appear in lead roles. The has created much hype among the audience, thanks to the hilarious trailer.

If sources are to be believed, Naveen Polishetty's Jathi Ratnalu theatrical rights have been sold for a whopping amount of Rs 11 cr. It is said the makers of the movie thought that it would be great if they gets Rs 5 cr for movie theatrical rights. The film unit could be over the moon after the overwhelming response from the audience.

The trailer of the film and Prabhas promoting the film has become a plus point to Jathi Ratnalu. Looks like the makers of the movie could be happy as the film is getting fancy deals from various people. The film is all set to have a box office clash with Sharwanand's Sreekaram and Gala Sampath. The film might have made on medium budge but it could have a decent profit with theatrical rights. Can't imagine the collections of Jathi Ratnalu once the film hits the screens. It remains to be seen how the film is going to perform at the box office. Watch this space for more updates on Jathi Ratnalu.