Jathi Ratnalu Success: Naveen Polishetty Hikes Remuneration, Signs Movies With Top Banners

Naveen Polishetty is a Tollywood star shining brightly in the galaxy of movies as his latest outing 'Jathi Ratnalu' is doing phenomenal business at the box office. Who wouldn't be happy if their hard work paid off? Jathi Ratnalu has brought Naveen a lot of appreciation and congratulatory messages, from friends, fans, family and industry stalwarts. It wasn't easy for Naveen Polishetty to get into movies and make his mark, but he achieved his dream of becoming a successful actor with determination and will power.

Before Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya, Naveen Polishetty appeared in a cameo in Mahesh Babu starrer 1: Nenokkadine. However, the much hyped film sank without a trace at the box office. Now, Naveen has became the most sought-after actor after the stupendous success of Jathi Ratnalu.

The latest news doing the rounds is that Naveen Polishetty has signed his next two movies with Tollywood star banners UV Creations and Sithara Entertainment. He seems to be charging Rs 4 crore as his remuneration for the upcoming projects. Naveen Polishetty is yet to announce the names of directors he would be working with in his new films.

Back to Jathi Ratnalu, the film is directed by Anudeep and produced by Nag Ashwin. The film has touched $1 million mark at the USA box office. Apart from Naveen, the film also features Faria, Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna in lead roles.