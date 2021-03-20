Jathi Ratnalu Success Meet In USA: Check Date, Venue to Meet Naveen Polishetty

Director Anudeep's Jathi Ratnalu stars Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishnan and Faria Abudullah in lead roles. The film is doing unstoppable business at the box office worldwide.

As part of celebrating the film's success, the Jathi Ratnalu team is travelling around the world to thank the audience for appreciating and showering immense love on them.

Recently, the crew finished their success tour in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The response from the public is spellbound. Looking at the overwhelming response, Naveen Polishetty and other cast member are now setting off abroad. They will be meeting fans in the USA to express their gratitude. Due to pandemic, the makers of the movie have shared the dates and venue with the public. If you are desperately waiting to meet Naveen Polishetty, then here's the list of meeting venues where Jathi Ratnalu actors will be seen.

On the career front, Naveen Polishetty has a few films in his kitty and those films will be produced under Swapna cinemas. Apart from this, Naveen Polishetty seems to have got a bunch of offers from a slew of producers asking him to work with them. Naveen who's busy with success tour celebrations has put his films on hold for now as he's basking in the glory of his latest movie. Naveen is expected to soon announce his next film.