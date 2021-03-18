Jathi Ratnalu Success Meet in Hyderabad Today: Check, Venue, Time

It is not that much tough to recognise director Anudeep. He became an overnight celebrity with his recent outing Jathi Ratnalu and the film is jam packed theatres since its release. It features Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Faria Abdullah in lead roles. All of the lead actors have won millions of hearts with their stellar performance in the film.

Post the releases, Jathi Ratnalu team is busy in touring different cities to thank and meet the audience. Who wouldn't love to meet Jathi Ratnalu after watching the film. If you are waiting to meet Naveen Polishetty or Priyadarshi or Rahul Ramakrishna. Then, here's your chance to meet them.

It is worth mentioning here that Jathi Ratanlu success meet will be held today at Peoples Plaza, Necklace Road on 6 pm. The film is produced by Nag Ashwin who rose to fame with Mahanati as he was the director the film. He tried his hands as a producer for Jathi Ratnalu and tasted commercial success. It remains to be seen whether Nag Ashwin will focus on director or production.