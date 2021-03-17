Jathi Ratnalu, Sreekaram, Roberrt First Week Collections

Jathi Ratnalu, Sreekaram, Telugu Roberrt First Week Collections

Looks like Actor Naveen Polishetty's recent outing Jathi Ratnalu is giving stiff competition to other releases of March 11. If you recall, last week, there were three releases from Telugu and one big-budget film from Kannada.

The Telugu film list of last week include Jathi Ratnalu, Gaali Sampath and Sreekaram. Among these, three movies-- Jathi Ratnalu passed the test with flying colours in the eyes of the audience.

It's been a week since the film released in theatres but the film is still going great guns at the box office and also dominating other films. According to reports, Gaali Sampath and Telugu Roberrt have been pulled out from theatres to allocate screens for Jathi Ratnalu. The film has become the first choice for moviegoers.

Talking about the three films' collections, Jathi Ratnalu is said to be running housefull in Devi theatre at RTC X Roads, Hyderabad. It is one of the popular mass theatres in Hyderabad where people can buy movie tickets for reasonable prices. The film has earned Rs 1,58,000 and other films seem to have generated Rs 18k with one theatre preferring no show. Check out the tweet: