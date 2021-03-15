Jathi Ratnalu, Sreekaram and Gaali Sampath Latest Box Office Collections

Looks like 2021 will be turning a great year for Tollywood film industry. In a span of two and a half months, a bunch of films were released and all the films have brought huge returns at the box office.

If you recall, last week, Naveen Polishetty's Jathi Ratnalu, Sharwanand's Sreekaram and Sree Vishnu's Gaali Sampath were released across the globe. Jathi Ratnalu opened to positive response from all quarters.

Coming to other movies, Sreekaram and Gaali Sampath have received mixed reviews. If reports are to be believed, Gaali Sampath and Sreekaram seems to be registering low occupancy in theatres and buzz is that the movies may be pulled of few theatres to make way for Jathi Ratnalu as people thronging theatres to watch this film. Jathi Ratnalu is faring well at the box office. When it comes to Sreekaram and Gaali Sampath, both the films are doing decent business at the box office. Here's the latest tweet of the three movies' USA collections so far: