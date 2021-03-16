Jathi Ratnalu, Sreekaram and Gaali Samapth Collections Of RTC 'X' Roads

Actor Naveen Polishetty is riding high on the success of his latest release Jathi Ratnalu received wide acclaim from critics and audience alike. The film was released in last week alongside Sharwanad's Sreekaram and Sree Vishnu's Gaali Sampath. Sadly, Jathi Ratnalu has passed out with flying colours in the judge of the audience.

Sreekaram and Gaali Samapth failed to live up to audience expectations. The film continues to do a decent business at the box office. In fact, Jathi Ratanalu is giving stiff competition to Sreekaram and Gaali Sampath.

Jathi Ratnalu has become the first choice for movie goers. According to sources, Jathi Ratnalu has been replaced by Gaali Sampath is many areas as the audience are rushing in crowds to theatres. On Monday, Jathi Ratnalu has made the highest collections compared to other movies. Here's the tweet for you: