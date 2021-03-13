Jathi Ratnalu Second Day Collections: Naveen Polishetty Movie Unstoppable At Box Office

Naveen Polisheety is the most happening actor in Tollywood right now. Naveen's latest release 'Jathi Ratnalu' is trending all over social media. Telugu people are talking highly about the film everywhere be it workplace or in colleges. The film will be in the news for another couple of days as the film is heading to create some records at the box office.

The buzz on social media doing the rounds is that the makers of the movie are adding extra theatres to Jathi Ratnalu as people are loving it. On the other hand, they are pulling out a few movies to allocate theatres for Jathi Ratnalu.

Talking about Jathi Ratnalu collections, the film has managed to earn Rs 6.50 cr on its second day at the box office. The total worldwide gross of the film is Rs 15 cr. Check out area-wise collection in detail:

Territory Total Share(in Crs)

Nizam 2.56

Ceeded 0.85

Vizag 0.81

East 0.56

West 0.45

Krishna 0.45

Guntur 0.62

Nellore 0.20

AP&TS Share: 6.50cr

ROI&ROW 1.90

Total WW Share: 8.40cr

Total WW Gross: 15Cr(Approx)