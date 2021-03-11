Jathi Ratnalu Review And Rating

Sarah Justin

Movie: Jathi Ratnalu

Star Cast: Naveen Polishetty, Brahmanandam, Priyadarshi, Rahul RamaKrishna

Director: Anudeep K.V.

Producer : Nag Ashwin

Music: Radhan

Release: 11/03/2021

Jathi Ratnalu is one of the most anticipated films of this year. Finally, the film hits the screens on Thursday and it has managed to live up to the audience expectations, going by the reports coming in from the audience.

Before the movie's release, the film generated positive buzz through promotions and made everyone wait in anticipation, thanks to the comic trailer. The film had excellent advance bookings across the globe. Are you waiting to know how the movie is before you book your tickets? Here we go with the Jathi Ratnalu Review

Plot: Naveen, Rahul and Priyadarshi are best friends and come to Hyderabad to settle down as well as to have a life of luxury. But, things don't go as planned and their dreams of having a good lifestyle go in vain. They become accused in a case of murder attempt on a local MLA who happens to be Murali Sharma in the film. The trip get wrongly imprisoned. How these three innocents get justice. What's the actual story behind the murder attempt is the gist of the story.

Performances: Naveen Polishetty, Rahul Ramakrishna and Priyadarshi have excelled in their respective roles. After watching the film, it's hard to imagine someone in their characters. The trio do full justice to their roles. Jathi Ratnalu marks the comeback of Naveen Polishetty and once again he has proven that he can pull off any role easily. Jathi Ratnalu also marks the debut of Faria Abdullah in Telugu but her acting skills doesn't come across as that of a newbie. She does her bit to catch the attention of the audience in the movie. Murali Sharma is as usual best in his role.

Plus Points:

Naveen one-man show

Priyadarshi and Rahul hilarious scenes

Interval block

Comedy

Songs

Dialogues

Out and out comedy entertainer

Verdict: Jathi Ratnalu has entertainment written all over it. Must watch film this weekend if you want to unwind

Rating: 3/5