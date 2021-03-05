Jathi Ratnalu Pre Release Event Date And Venue Locked, Check Who's The Chief Guest

Jathi Ratnalu is making the headlines for all good reasons. The film features Naveen, Rahul Ramakrishna and Priyadarshi in lead roles. The film has created much hype among the audience, thanks to hilarious trailer, it is also trending on Youtube. The makers of the movie and lead actors are not leaving any stone unturned to promote their film to reach wider audience.

They are promoting the film extensively in Telugu states. If you are waiting to meet the crew of Jathi Ratnalu, then, we have super exciting news in our store. The makers of the movie have finally announced the date and venue of the pre-release event of Jathi Ratnalu. The pre-release event of Jathi Ratnalu is all set to take place on March 7 at Kakatiya Degree College in Hanamkonda. Rumors are doing the rounds Superstar Mahesh Babu is likely to grace the event. Still, it's unclear an official confirmation regarding this news is awaited.

Jathi Ratnalu is written and directed by Anudeep KV. The film bankrolled by Nag Ashwin of Mahanti fame under his studio Swapna Cinema. The film will hit the big screens on March 11, 2021.