Jathi Ratnalu Overtakes Vijay's Master, Creates New Record

Is there anyone there who hasn't heard about latest Tollywood release Jathi Ratnalu till date? The answer would be a big 'No' because everywhere people are talking highly about the film. Last week, on the same day March 11, the film was released in theatres. The film has earned rave reviews from critics as well as audience. The film has been doing brisk business and looking at the current scenario, the film is not going to slow down anytime soon at the ticket window.

If sources are to be believed, Jathi Ratnalu has become the highest grossing film from India in the USA released this year just in four days of its release. Earlier, Vijay's Master used to be the highest grosser. The Thalapathy starrer, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj was released in the month of January as a Pongal feast to Kollywood fans. Isn't it a stunning feat for a non-star film? It appears the makers of the movie have made everyone happy with Jathi Ratnalu as the film is yielding good results at the box office.



A small film throws a biggest surprise of the year in the US markets. #JathiRatnalu surpasses #Master in just 4 days to emerge India’s Highest Grosser in the US so far. It's a stunning feat for a no-star film 🤯 Follow👉 @Binged_ for all things entertainment! pic.twitter.com/9pjJ6YSiUE — BINGED (@Binged_) March 13, 2021

The film is directed by Anudeep and produced by Nag Ashwin under Swapna cinemas. Jathi Ratnalu stars Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi and Faria Abdullah in key roles.