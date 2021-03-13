Jathi Ratnalu Overtakes Uppena: Deets Inside

Looks like 2021 will be a great year for Tollywood. As you are aware a bunch of films were released in the last two months and all of them turned out to be superhits at the box office except Nithiin's CHECK.

Allari Naresh's Naandhi and Vaishnav Tej's Uppena were the biggest hits in February. Now, it seems to be the turn of Naveen Polishetty's Jathi Ratnalu to break the record set by both the films. Jathi Ratnalu was released on March 11 across the globe. The film has opened to great response from all quarters.

It is worth mentioning here that Naveen Polishetty's Jathi Ratnalu has managed to beat Vaishnav Tej's Uppena, the biggest hit of this year in terms of IMDB rating. IMDB, the online database of movies has given 9.0 to Jathi Ratanlu whereas Uppena has been rated 7.0 thereby Jathi Ratnalu has managed to beat Uppena on IMDB.